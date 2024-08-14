Kemp extends Georgia state of emergency order again as Debby cleanup continues

The state of emergency in Georgia has been extended again by Gov. Brian Kemp, this time through Aug. 20.

Kemp initially issued the declaration on Aug. 3 while Debby was still a tropical depression. The storm came ashore as a hurricane in the Big Bend area of Florida and worked its way into Georgia as a tropical storm, dumping over a foot of rain in some portions along the coast.

While the flooding is receding, the cleanup is continuing, prompting an extension of the order.

The state of emergency is for all counties and allows for the suspension of federal rules and regulations on commercial vehicles bringing much-needed supplies into the hardest-hit areas.

The new order does allow the calling up of up to 2,000 Georgia National Guard troops to expire.

The governor can renew the order before its new expiration date next Tuesday.