Kandi Burruss' Atlanta restaurant sued over 2020 triple shooting

Singer, producer, and "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kandi Burruss is reportedly being sued over a shooting that happened at one of her restaurants.

The shooting happened on Valentine's Day at Burruss' Old Lady Gang restaurant, which is located on the 3600 block of Market Boulevard in East Point.

Dashcam footage captured by a man that night who waiting to eat nearby showed a black car pulling up to the restaurant and a man in a jumpsuit walking inside. Shortly afterward, people begin rushing out of the restaurant and what appears to be gunshots are heard.

East Point police the suspect shot another male, believed to be his target, as well as two innocent bystanders – one of whom was a teenager. All three victims were expected to be OK. The gunman has never been caught.

"My family and I are truly saddened by the unfortunate events that occurred at Old Lady Gang," Burruss wrote on Instagram after the violence. "As African-American business owners, it has been our goal to invest in our community by bringing jobs, quality dining, and a positive experience to the greater Atlanta area; we hope that you know and understand that the acts of violence that occurred yesterday evening do not, in any way, serve as a reflection of OLG or its values."

Now, according to court documents obtained by Radar Online, the woman and her teenage daughter who were shot are suing the restaurant, the owners of the shopping center where the restaurant is located, and the security team hired by the shopping center.

According to the lawsuit, which was filed by Kiya Humphries on behalf of herself and her daughter Tammy Johnson, they were waiting to be seated when the shots were fired.

Johnson required multiple surgeries, therapy, and counseling after the shooting, the lawsuit alleges.

The suit is seeking unspecified damages.

Burruss has been a cast member on the "Real Housewives of Atlanta" since its second season in 2009 and met Tucker, a former line producer, on the show. She's appeared on other shows, including the 2019 iteration of "Big Brother: Celebrity Edition." She became famous in the 1990s as a member of the R&B group Xscape and co-wrote TLC's hit "No Scrubs."

Burruss has opened multiple restaurants, including multiple Old Lady Gang locations, in the metro Atlanta area.

In September, police say an employee working at another one of her restaurants, Blaze Steak & Seafood in Atlanta, went on the run after getting into a fight with another worker and shooting them in the arm. The suspect in that case was later identified as Henry Darden, who was a convicted felon.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.