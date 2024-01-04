K9 Kilo challenge coins back in stock in Coweta County

article

The Coweta County Sheriff's Office has announced that additional K9 Kilo challenge coins are now available.

The K9 officer was shot in the line of duty last summer. He was attempting to apprehend a motorist who was reportedly threatening officers with a gun when he was shot in the shoulder. The bullet traveled through his chest before exiting.

K9 Officer Kilo's handler and other deputies performed life-saving first aid and took Kilo to Sweetwater Veterinary Hospital in Palmetto where he underwent surgery.

PREVIOUS: Coweta County K-9 Officer Kilo returns to duty after being shot, challenge coins available

The sheriff's office had a challenge coin created in honor of K9 Kilo after the shooting. They sold the challenge coin to raise money for his medical bills. The first batch sold out overnight, raising $5,000.

Coweta County Sheriff's Office deputy killed after high-speed chase in Alabama

CCSO announced Wednesday afternoon that the coins are back in stock. They can be picked up at the sheriff's office at 560 Greison Trail in Newnan or shipped for an additional $5.