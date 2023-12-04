Coweta County K-9 Officer Kilo heals from summer shooting, returns to duty

A Coweta County K-9 officer is back in the field after being shot in the line of duty last summer. His colleagues are honoring him with a coin for sale to raise money for his medical bills.

Newly released body camera video shows K-9 Officer Kilo hot on the heels of a wanted fugitive. The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office says he captured the suspect, marking his first arrest since returning to work after being shot.

"Kilo is back and just as happy as he can be to be working again," said Sheriff Lenn Wood.

FOX 5 Atlanta chronicled the story of Kilo's since he was shot on duty while attempting to apprehend a motorist who was reportedly threatening officers with a gun.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Coweta County's K-9 Officer Kilo

His actions that day were credited with protecting officers' lives as he rushed forward to confront the armed man.

Deputies say he was shot once in the shoulder. The bullet traveled through his chest, and out.

K-9 Officer Kilo's handler and other deputies performed life-saving first aid, and took Kilo to Sweetwater Veterinary Hospital in Palmetto where he underwent surgery.

He returned to work last week and his team says he is doing well.

"We weren't sure how traumatic the shooting was going to affect him, but it seems not to have bothered him at all," the sheriff said.

The sheriff’s office is honoring Kilo with a challenge coin that they say reflects his best qualities: loyalty, honor, courage and strength.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Coweta County K-9 Officer Kilo challenge coin

"Battle tested," the coin reads. Copies of it are being sold to the public. The money raised will help pay his medical bills.

The first round sold out overnight, raising $5,000 dollars. A new round is expected soon.

You can get more information on these coins at the Facebook page for the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.