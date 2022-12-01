Julie Chrisley says she never 'intentionally' did anything she wasn't supposed to; son posts poignant message

Julie Chrisley said she doesn’t want to let hate "consume" her amid her legal struggles. Julie and her husband Todd Chrisley were found guilty in their federal tax evasion case over the summer, and sentenced last week.

"I don’t have hate in my heart for anyone," the "Chrisley Knows Best" star said in an episode of her daughter Savannah’s "Unlocked" podcast, which was taped before the sentencing, and aired Tuesday.

Todd and Julie were sentenced to 12 and 7 years in prison, respectively, and will both spend 16 months on probation after their release.

"I think about the situation that we’re dealing with right now, and I’m thinking about I’ve never gone out here and hurt a soul," Julie explained. "I have never gone out here and intentionally tried to do anything that I wasn’t supposed to do, and look where I’m standing right now."

She continued, "If I can’t help you then I don’t want to hurt you. Like if you do something to me, I want God to bless you and move you on. If you are not supposed to be in my life, bless you and move you on."

She said she doesn't want to hold on to "anger and bitterness and resentment." "Could I?" she pondered. "Absolutely. But it’s not going to get me anywhere."

She also said she thinks some people love to see others rise "just to watch them fall."

Julie then quoted her husband who previously said on a podcast, " God will break you down just so he can bless you," which she said she was a belief she was holding on to.

She said the people she knows who are in her corner she "wouldn’t take that for granted for anything."

Savannah, 25, however, said she had seen her mom struggle as some of her friends failed to reach out to her amid the legal drama, and especially compared to her husband whose "circle is very small" because "he's always said that he's got what he needs in all of us."

"I've watched you struggle with certain people that haven't reached out to you — people that you've known for years, either since you were a child or 20 years, whatever it may be. To not reach out is pretty s----y," she told her mom.

Julie guessed that maybe people didn’t know what to say to her or felt awkward.

"I don’t know what. I don’t know why," she said. "I am just the type of person where if I am your friend, I am your friend. I am your friend whether we have $2 combined together or we've got millions, whether things are going great or whether our worlds are falling apart, whether our kids are great or whether they've lost their way. That's just who I am."

Some of her friends may be concerned about "tarnishing" their reputations, she suggested. "Well listen, that's on you because I know what I've done. More importantly, I know what I haven't done."

Savannah also vented her frustration with the American justice system, claiming it fails people.

"Why do we continue to fail people? ... It tears families apart," Savannah said to her mom. "Look at everything that we're going through. How is that just? It's not when you've got rapists and murderers and traffickers and all these people out here but yet, what? They just get a slap on the wrist."

She said she thinks her parents were punished more harshly because they’re in the public eye "and someone wanting to prove a point. And it's honestly sad. At this point, I feel like, for me, I've kinda become numb to it, but that numbness has turned to anger, to where now, it's just like I'm not giving up. There's no other option," Savannah said.

Her brother Chase, 26, also reshared a post on his Instagram story on Monday about making the most of the time you have with people, according to People magazine.

The story was about a recent widower who advised his married friend to "make the chili" after the friend said his wife wanted him to make the homemade dish, but he didn’t feel like it.

"It took me a few minutes to realize we were no longer talking about dinner," the post said. "It was about going out of your way to do something for someone you love because at any moment, they could unexpectedly be taken from you."

The couple's attorney Alex Little of Burr & Forman LLP told Fox News Digital after the sentencing that Todd and Julie are remaining "optimistic" as they appeal.

"Yesterday was a difficult day for the Chrisley family. But Todd and Julie are people of faith, and that faith gives them strength as they appeal their convictions," Little said. "Their trial was marred by serious and repeated errors, including the government lying to jurors about what taxes the couple paid. Based on these issues, we are optimistic about the road ahead."

Todd and Julie Chrisley's prison report date is set for Jan. 15, 2023, according to FOX 5 .

Todd Chrisley was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, tax fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States. Julie Chrisley was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, tax fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States. She was also hit with wire fraud and obstruction of justice charges.

