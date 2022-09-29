Judge shoots down key part of Rivian deal in Morgan County

article

A deal to bring an electric vehicle plant to Morgan County is in jeopardy.

A judge shot down a key part of the $1.5 billion incentive package offered to Rivian automotive.

The court ruling says a local development authority failed to establish that bonds at the heart of the project are reasonable.

Opponents say the type of lease offered to the company should be subject to property taxes.

However, the deal calls for the automaker to essentially use the land for free until 2047.

The factory would employ more than 7,000 workers.