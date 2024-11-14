Judge denies bond for 18-year-old accused of rape at UGA dorm

article

An 18-year-old has been denied bond after being charged with rape, sexual battery, and aggravated assault in connection with an alleged attack at a University of Georgia dormitory in Athens.

Theodore Bennett Angell, of Smyrna, was arrested on Nov. 5 and is accused of assaulting a fellow student early on the morning of Sept. 11 at Black-Diallo-Miller Hall, a dorm that houses first-year students.

Court documents say the alleged assault took place inside the dorm, but further details have not been released. Angell is scheduled to appear in Superior Court later this month.