Judd Apatow to host Atlanta comedy show for Hurricane Helene relief

Filmmaker and comedian Judd Apatow has announced he will host a comedy show benefiting the American Red Cross and victims of Hurricane Helene in Atlanta on Nov. 3.

The event will take place at Variety Playhouse, with comedians Jeff Foxworthy and Ricky Velez joining Apatow as special guests. Tickets are on sale starting at $25 through axs.com.

This show is part of a larger effort to support those affected by the devastating storm. A second benefit show will be held on Nov. 9 at the Beacon Theatre in New York City.

Apatow is known for writing and producing hit films such as Anchorman (2004), The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005), Knocked Up (2007), Bridesmaids (2011), and The King of Staten Island (2020). He has also won three Primetime Emmy Awards for his work on The Ben Stiller Show (1993), The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling (2018), and George Carlin’s American Dream (2022).

Jeff Foxworthy, a fellow comedian, has released six major-label comedy albums and starred in The Jeff Foxworthy Show during the 1990s. He has also hosted game shows such as Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? and The American Bible Challenge and is a founding member of the Blue Collar Comedy Tour alongside Larry the Cable Guy, Bill Engvall, and formerly Ron White.

Ricky Velez, also a comedian, is best known for co-starring in The King of Staten Island with Pete Davidson, a film he also helped write and produce.

This is not the first time Apatow has hosted fundraisers for those in need. He recently organized a benefit event in Los Angeles for victims of Hurricane Milton in Florida.