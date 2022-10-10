2 found dead at Jonesboro-area apartment complex, police say

Two people were found dead after a shooting call at a Jonesboro-area apartment complex on Monday afternoon.

It happened just before 3:30 p.m. at the Riverwood Townhouses Apartments located at 681 Flint River Road. Clayton County police say officers found two people dead in the front yard of one of the buildings.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene and spotted a screen set up by investigators between the apartment building and the parking lot. Crime scene tape surrounded the parking lot and building as detectives processed the scene.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Police investigate after two people were found dead at a Jonesboro apartment complex on Oct. 10, 2022. (FOX 5)

Witnesses tell FOX 5 News that they heard several shots.

The two people have not been identified.

The shooter and a motive behind the deadly shooting are still under investigation.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.