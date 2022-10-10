2 found dead at Jonesboro-area apartment complex, police say
JONESBORO, Ga. - Two people were found dead after a shooting call at a Jonesboro-area apartment complex on Monday afternoon.
It happened just before 3:30 p.m. at the Riverwood Townhouses Apartments located at 681 Flint River Road. Clayton County police say officers found two people dead in the front yard of one of the buildings.
SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene and spotted a screen set up by investigators between the apartment building and the parking lot. Crime scene tape surrounded the parking lot and building as detectives processed the scene.
Police investigate after two people were found dead at a Jonesboro apartment complex on Oct. 10, 2022. (FOX 5)
Witnesses tell FOX 5 News that they heard several shots.
The two people have not been identified.
The shooter and a motive behind the deadly shooting are still under investigation.
