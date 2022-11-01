Jonesboro hookah lounge busted without license, permit, multiple arrests

article

Clayton County police said they caught a business in the act over the weekend, operating without a license nor an alcohol permit.

On Oct. 29 around 12:30 a.m., the Clayton County Multi-Jurisdictional Crime Suppression Take Force, known as C.A.G.E., said they "conducted an operation" at Tinos Place Hookah Lounge on Tara Boulevard in Jonesboro. They were working on a tip that the business was operating illegally.

When C.A.G.E. officers got there, they said a security guard locked the door.

About five minutes later, the owner of the establishment arrived and unlocked the door for the officers. They said patrons were still inside the business.

With a search warrant, officers said they seized a number of unopened alcohol bottles and drained the ones that were unsealed. They discovered two handguns on the property, one of which was on the person of the security guard. They also reported finding marijuana after catching that security guard attempting to hide a small package.

Owners, 43-year-old Shaun Roberts and 28-year-old Kionna Washington were cited for numerous Clayton County code violations.

33-year-old Taynasha Jones, the bodyguard, was arrested for possession of marijuana, tampering with evidence, obstruction, and an active warrant for her arrest out of College Park.

The lounge's DJ, 26-year-old Jakorey Parham was arrested for obstruction after refusing to comply with police.