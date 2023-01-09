Two suspects turn selves in after teen shot during Jonesboro fight dies

article

Two outstanding suspects turned themselves in months after a teenager was killed during a drug and gun transaction.

The initial incident took place the afternoon of Oct. 29. Police were called to the 8300 block of Magnolia Drive in Jonesboro to investigate a person shot.

Before they could arrive, police said family members tried to take the victim, 15-year-old Jcori Butler, to a local hospital themselves.

The Clayton County Fire and Emergency Services intercepted the vehicle and brought Jcori to the trauma center in Atlanta. On Dec. 8, he died from his injuries at Grady Hospital.

Investigators found that two groups of young people agreed to meet that day in October to sell and purchase guns and drugs. During the transaction, a fight broke out and Jcori was shot.

Aaron Bell III, 18, was charged with felony murder and use of a communication device during the commission of a felony. Aaron Bell Jr., 47, was charged with tampering with evidence and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Jacora Butler, 18, was charged with felony murder and use of a communication device during the commission of a felony. Jailen Johnson, 20, was charged with felony murder and the use of a communication device during the commission of a felony. A 17-year-old juvenile who was 16 during the incident was charged with felony murder. A 15-year-old who was 15 at the time was also charged with felony murder.

Jacora and Jailen had outstanding warrants issued for their arrests after the other four suspects had been apprehended. Officials say the two turned themselves in to the Clayton County Sheriff's Office in January.