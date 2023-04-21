It may not be Taco Tuesday, but if you're craving the classic Mexican dish, one metro Atlanta restaurant may be the best place in the state to dig in.

A survey from Mashed.com combined reviews, recommendations, awards, and other forms of recognition to find the best tacos in every state.

In Georgia, the honor was given to Jonesboro's Taqueria La Oaxaquena, which is located on Mount Zion Road.

The restaurant, which serves up delicious cuisine from Mexico's Oaxacan region - which is known for its "seven moles" and mezcal.

The website said that while the restaurant gets raves for its tamales, tortes, and other options, the tacos its serving up "are the star of the show" - especially the popular Carnitas tacos.

More daring food lovers can try other meats, including the Buche taco made from beef stomach, which Mashed say "isn't for the squeamish, but it too is glorious."

This isn't the first time that the Jonesboro restaurant has received a top spot on a Georgia Mexican food list. In 2018, Atlanta Magazine said that it was "the best regional Mexican restaurant in the metro area - which makes it the best, period."

According to the restaurant's website, the business started when Rosalia Ruiz and Oscar Arteaga had the idea to start selling traditional Mexican food after a visit to a local flea market. That small tamale business eventually turned into a food truck serving up tasty dishes in Stone Mountain, then eventually growing to the Jonesboro location.

As the restaurant says itself on Instagram, "The key to happiness? Tacos."