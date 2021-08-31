Jonesboro man jailed for Tattnall County murder now faces murder charges in Wayne County

A suspect in multiple Georgia murders has bounced from one Georgia jail to another, according to law enforcement officials.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said agents arrested 31-year-old Jonesboro resident Christopher Reginald Sumlin for the murder of Jerry Lee Davis on Jan. 13 in Wayne County.

Police said he faces multiple felony charges: murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, cruelty to children and burglary.

Before that arrest, the Tatnall County Sheriff’s Office arrested him and two other men in the death of Bobby Kicklighter in Glennville. Sumlin was in Tattnall County Jail when the GBI apprehended him.

At the time of that arrest, he was already incarcerated in Clayton County on unrelated charges.

