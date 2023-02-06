Allegations of 'inappropriate behavior' after video of Clayton County teacher surfaces

Lateasha Boggs was stunned by images circulating on social media, reportedly recorded by some Jonesboro High students, that allegedly showed a teacher pleasuring himself in an empty classroom during school on Friday.

"I was just appalled, like 'this can't be real'," Boggs told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes. "I swear I looked at it a hundred times, like I'm trying to figure it out. Is this real?"

School officials responded to the allegations in a written statement:

"Clayton County Public Schools is aware of an alleged incident involving inappropriate behavior by an educator. District leaders are investigating this matter and will determine appropriate actions as all details are learned. As this is an active investigation, the district will not offer any additional comments."

"It's just unacceptable, the fact that you wouldn't inform parents about something like this," Boggs, who has three children at the school, said.

She told FOX 5 she discovered the video on one of her their Instagram accounts Monday morning, and immediately questioned the child about it.

Boggs said her child told her the video was recorded during lunch hour, through a classroom door window. The child said several students witnessed the alleged act.

"And then, to hear not only that my girls were actually there at the time that it happened," Boggs said, "they were actually witnessing it as it happened."

"Videos don't lie. You see him on the camera. You know it's this teacher. There's no way that this child can go back to school and see the same person," Renee Robinson, another parent, said.

Parents are upset that school officials haven't notified them about the alleged incident and said their children told them the teacher was at school Monday.

"It's kind of shocking the school would still have this man here," Robinson said.

FOX 5 reached out to school district officials for comments and confirmation whether the teacher was at school Monday, but as of early Monday evening has not heard back.