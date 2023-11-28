First of 4 escaped Bibb County Jail inmates indicted on federal charge

article

One of four inmates who officials say escaped from the Bibb County Jail in the middle of October made an appearance in court where he's facing a new federal charge.

Johnifer Dernard Barnwell, known by the nicknames "Whoop" and "Malixe," appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Charles Weigle on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old from Macon was captured in Augusta on Nov. 12 after allegedly escaping the jail through a damaged day room window and a cut fence near the oldest part of its facility.

On Tuesday, Barnwell was indicted on one count of escape from custody. The charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

He was ordered to continue to be held in federal custody without bond. Barnwell is expected to be arraigned later this week.

A woman accused of helping Barnwell in his escape was also indicted.

Janecia Green (Credit: Bibb County Sheriff's Office)

Janecia Green, also from Macon, was charged with one count of aiding and abetting the escape and one count of assisting escape of a person committed to custody. Each of her charges also carry a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

On Nov. 21, she was ordered to remain in federal custody pending her trial.

These indictments are only allegations. Barnwell and Green are to be presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond reasonable doubt in a court of law, as noted by the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Middle District of Georgia.