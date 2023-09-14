Jimmy, Rosalynn Carter's grandson shares health update ahead of former president's birthday

article

Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter's grandson says the former president and first lady remain together and strongly in love as they face health problems near the end of their lives.

Speaking to USA Today on Thursday, Jason Carter, the chairman of the Carter Center's Board of Trustees, said that the couple's time was "coming to an end."

Back in February, a spokesperson for the Carter Center announced former President Jimmy Carter was going to enter home hospice care at 98 years old.

A few months after, Rosalynn, 95 at the time, was publicly diagnosed with dementia in May.

While the Carter family has shared few details regarding either of their condition, FOX 5 has heard from multiple family members that the two were enjoying these moments with one another .

"He's been in hospice now for several months, but they are happy," Jason Carter said. "They are together. They are at home. They're in love, and I don't think anyone gets more than that. I mean, it's a perfect situation for this time in their lives."

Despite their health diagnoses and physical challenges, Jason Carter says his grandparents still experience many great moments as they spend their time surrounded by family at their home in Plains, Georgia.

The former president now spends his time watching baseball games and spending time with family "almost every day."

Jason Carter also said that his grandfather and President Joe Biden talk to each other "on a relatively regular basis," and that the president wrote to him recently to say that he was thinking of him.

Former President of the United States, Jimmy Carter walks with his wife, former First Lady, Rosalynn Carter towards their home following dinner at a friend's home on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, in Plains, GA.

"He has lived in Plains, Georgia, in the same house that he built in the 1950s. And their ability to stay grounded in who they are, despite all of the things that they've done in their life, is remarkable," Jason Carter said. "And I think, frankly, Biden has that same kind of connection to who he was in, like simpler and more humble times despite having spent his entire life in Washington."

On Oct. 1, Jimmy Carter will celebrate his 99th birthday, a milestone the Carter Center and family members have mentioned they're very excited about. The center is asking people across the world to help celebrate the big day by sharing birthday wishes and photos on its website.

