Habitat for Humanity to build houses in honor of former president Jimmy Carter, wife in metro Atlanta

Habitat for Humanity is an organization that's close to the hearts of former President Jimmy Carter and first lady Rosalyn.

Their legacy and dedication to the organization was honored in southeast Atlanta on Friday.

Atlanta Habitat for Humanity and Wells Fargo broke ground in Browns Mill Village.

Four homes will be built on a street now named Jimmy and Rosalyn Carter Way.

The former president's grandson says his grandparents were dedicated to the mission of Habitat for Humanity.

Browns Mill Village was created to help close the affordable homeownership gap in Atlanta.

The 31-acre community includes a greenspace, community garden and recreation areas.