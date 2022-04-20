Iconic 'Jesus Christ Superstar' shines at the Fox Theatre

Even if you’ve never seen the show, there’s a chance you’ve belted out the iconic title once or twice. Now, just over 50 years since it first opened on Broadway, legendary musical "Jesus Christ Superstar" is crisscrossing the country and stopping at Atlanta’s Fox Theatre this week.

The North American tour of "Jesus Christ Superstar" takes over the famous Fox stage through Sunday, April 24, bringing the music and lyrics of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice to local audiences as part of the current Broadway in Atlanta season.

The new production — directed by Timothy Sheader and choreographed by Drew McOnie — won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival before embarking on a U.S. tour, which was suspended for a while due to the pandemic before re-launching last year.

Of course, "Jesus Christ Superstar" is one of those musicals that is truly part of pop culture, with songs like "I Don’t Know How To Love Him" becoming music standards (the late Helen Reddy had a big hit with the song) and a popular film version released in 1973. The show tells the story of the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ, specifically as seen by Judas.

Musician and actor Aaron LaVigne headlines the tour in the title role, and took some time out of his busy schedule to hang out with us at the Fox Theatre this morning. For more information on Jesus Christ Superstar, click here — and click the video player in this article to hear from the star of the show!