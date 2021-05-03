Jeff Bezos surpasses $200B in net worth

Jeff Bezos is back on top as the world's richest person.

His net worth is more than $202 billion, which was fueled by a strong fiscal quarter from Amazon.

Bezos has surpassed Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who has a net worth of more than $172 billion.

He is expected to step down as Amazon's CEO later this year.

