Jeff Bezos surpasses $200B in net worth
Jeff Bezos is back on top as the world's richest person.
His net worth is more than $202 billion, which was fueled by a strong fiscal quarter from Amazon.
Bezos has surpassed Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who has a net worth of more than $172 billion.
He is expected to step down as Amazon's CEO later this year.
WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage
_____
Advertisement
Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts
Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.