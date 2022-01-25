Jayceon Mathis: Human remains found during search for 4-year-old Georgia boy; mother charged with murder

article

A Georgia mother who was reported missing along with her 4-year-old son has been charged with murder after authorities discovered human remains in their search for the child, according to the State Bureau of Investigation.

According to the GBI, family members of 27-year-old Keara Cotton filed a missing report for her son Jayceon Mathis on Jan. 20. Her family told agents it had been months since they last saw Mathis. The child lived with his mother in Vienna, Georgia.

4-year-old Jayceon Mathis was reported missing on Jan. 20 (GBI).

After the complaint by family members was filed, authorities could not locate Cotton and issued a missing person report for her as well.

Monday, GBI agents found Cotton, took her into custody, and charged with two counts of cruelty to children, the GBI stated.

A day after her arrest, officials have now charged Cotton with murder, concealing the death of another, and second-degree cruelty to children.

Keara Cotton, 27, was previously reported missing along with her 4-year-old son Jayceon Mathis. Cotton has been arrested, according to the GBI.

Investigators say they have obtained information that led to them discovering human remains near East Sixteenth Avenue in Cordele, Georgia. The remains will be sent to the GBI Medical Examiner's Office to be identified.

Anyone with information should call the GBI at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477) or send in a tip online.

