Jason Momoa, Blaine Halvarson stop in metro Atlanta to promote vodka brand

Actor Jason Momoa made an appearance at Roaring Social in Alpharetta last night, thrilling fans as he served drinks to a packed crowd. The Hollywood star, best known for his roles in Aquaman and Fast X, was there to promote his new vodka brand, Meili Vodka.

Momoa and his business partner, Blaine Halvorson, are currently on an East Coast tour to raise awareness about Meili (pronounced "May-lee") Vodka, which is crafted using water from an ancient aquifer in Montana. The duo has been making stops at various locations to engage with fans and introduce them to the product. After Atlanta, the duo will head to St. Petersburg, Florida.

In addition to promoting his vodka, Momoa is performing with his band, the Oof Tatata, at Terminal West tonight. Before the show, he's expected to make a stop at Ladybird on the BeltLine, where fans might catch another glimpse of the star.

