2 burglars caught prowling around Jackson County homes, 1 at-large

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is still on the lookout for one suspect after two were caught prowling in and around homes within the city limits of Hoschton.

Deputies arrested a man Thursday night for breaking and entering into multiple cars and a carport of a home while the owners were inside.

The suspect, who has not been named, was charged with seven crimes including burglary, entering autos, loitering and prowling.

On Saturday night, a second individual broke into a residence in the area while the homeowner was inside. Officials say that gun-carrying homeowner heard the burglar and fired several shots. The suspect fled the scene.

Jackson County and Barrow County deputies brought out K-9s and searched for the suspect without luck.

Officials are urging Hoschton residents to remain vigilant as that suspect remains at-large.

"There is evil in our society, and these incidents are prime examples of that evil," a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said.

If you witness any suspicious activity in your area, authorities recommend that you call 911 immediately.