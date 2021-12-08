'It doesn't feel good': Mail thieves strike East Lake neighborhood

Atlanta police are investigating several mail thefts in Zone 6 and social media posts are buzzing with frustration after an East Lake neighbor said thieves stole an expensive device from her mailbox.

One woman who didn't want to speak on camera said thieves stole an iPod she planned to give a child through a DFACS Secret Santa exchange. It was stolen just hours after it was delivered.

Porch surveillance video shows a man, with another person in the front seat, trying to get into a locked mailbox.

"It's not Fort Knox or anything, but it's better than it being wide open," Rebecca Jackson said.

"He reached in first, tried to open it, and when he realized it was locked, he used both hands and yanked it until it gave way," she said.

USPS ANNOUNCES DEADLINES FOR HOLIDAY SHIPPING, LETTERS TO SANTA

He got away with an iPod intended to make a child's holiday a bit brighter. The woman's credit card company cooperated, but she considers herself lucky, as others might not have money to spare.

Another video from a neighbor's porch shows a man with a backpack on his stomach carefully checking East Lake mailboxes one early morning.

The neighbor who captured this video said he filed a report on Monday, but has seen the same person on his camera several times.

Here's another man, taking a quick glance inside a box that neighbors said isn't his.

"It doesn't feel good," Robin Henson said.

TWO ARRESTED FOR MAIL THEFT IN FAYETTE COUNTY BUSINESS PARK

She just invested in a lockbox because she said those prying in the neighborhood don't seem to have any shame.

"It's not a big deal for us, but some people in this neighborhood can't afford a $100 box," she said.

And that lock didn't stop thieves from getting away with Jackson's goods.

Atlanta police said they're investigating these mail thefts.

Anyone who recognizes anything from the surveillance videos, give police a call.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

_____