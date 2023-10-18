Escaping Israel: Georgia high school junior shares her experience during war

Lyla Caplan, a high school junior from Fayette County, found herself caught in the crossfire of conflict while participating in a study abroad program in Israel with 100 other Jewish students.

Sirens blared on Oct. 7, waking Caplan and her peers up to a startling reality.

"I was scared, we didn't think it would escalate this quickly," Caplan recalled. She said she had no option but to spend several days in bomb shelters.

Despite the chaos and uncertainty, Caplan and her peers found a way to make a positive impact.

Caplan says she and her peers put together over 1,500 care packages for IDF soldiers in Israel.

"We made over 1500 care packages for IDF soldiers," she explained. Their act of kindness provided support to those defending the region.

Caplan emphasized the ways the experience has changed her life forever.

"We grew up overnight," she said. "I left as a 16-year-old and came back as an adult."

Now safely back on American soil, Caplan is determined to raise awareness about the situation in Israel and combat the growing issue of antisemitism.

She shared her perspective on the conflict, stating, "Israel is such a beautiful place, and it's horrible that this is happening. You have to bring awareness to it. All the antisemitism, it's everywhere. You have to do something about it, or it's not going to stop if you don't."