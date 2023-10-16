Hundreds gather for pro-Palestine rally in downtown Atlanta

Downtown Atlanta witnessed a substantial gathering of hundreds of people who took to the streets to express their support for the residents of Palestine. The rally, which occurred on Saturday, unfolded outside the CNN Center located on Centennial Olympic Park Drive.

Organizers of the protest shared that they deliberately selected this location to draw attention to the media's perceived role in distorting facts concerning the situation in Gaza. They believed it was crucial to highlight the issue and challenge the accuracy of reporting on the ground.

PREVIOUS: Thousands rally in Sandy Springs to show support for Israel

Similar rallies occurred in major cities worldwide, reflecting a global show of solidarity with the Palestinian community.