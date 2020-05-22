Is summer travel safe? Ask yourself these questions

Sitting outside her apartment in Atlanta’s Little Five Points community, Cat Buchanan says she actually forgot this was a holiday weekend until Friday morning when she realized she has Monday off.

"We were going to see my boyfriend's family for Memorial Day weekend, and we would be with his grandmother, who is 83,” Buchanan says. “So, we don't want to put her in jeopardy. So, we have decided that it would be safer for us to stay here."

Still, after two months of staying home, many Americans are restless to hit the road.

But, before you travel, the CDC recommends asking yourself some questions to help determine your level of risk.

Is the virus spreading where you’re going, or is it spreading in your community?

App users click here for live updates

Advertisement

Know how the COVID-19 outbreak is impacting Georgia

A map from the Georgia Department of Public Health shows the metro Atlanta area is a hot spot for COVID-19, with Fulton, DeKalb, Gwinnett, Cobb and Hall Counties experiencing the highest number of confirmed cases across the state.

That matters, because travelers risk bringing the virus with them.

And the CDC says to think about your own health.

Are you or your travel companions more likely to get very sick, if you do get infected?

Do you live with someone high risk?

You don't want to bring the virus home once your trip is over.

If you're planning to hit the road, try to limit unnecessary stops, which can raise your risk of being exposed to the virus.

Here are some road trip safety tips.

Bring hand sanitizer and masks with you.

Pack your own food and drinks.

If you do need to stop and get gas or supplies, wear mask, clean your hands afterwards.

If you’re eating on the road, get your meals to-go.

Avoid crowds along your route.

Day trips may be your safest option right now.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Parks and hiking trails have been a popular escape from the stay-at-home restrictions.

So, if you get to a park or hiking trail and it's crowded, find another place to get out and get some fresh air.

The risk of contracting COVID-19 is lower outdoors, where the air is circulating and people tend to be more spread out.

But, you still need to maintain social distancing, keeping at least six feet between you and others around you.

Pools will be another popular destination this weekend.

The CDC says there is no evidence COVID-19 can be spread through pool water, and chlorine can kill the virus.

The real danger may be not the water, but getting too close to other people around you.

So, stay 6 feet apart from other swimmers, and avoid touching shared surfaces, like railings and bathroom fixtures.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.

Cat Buchanan plans to hang out this weekend at her apartment complex’s pool.

She says she and her boyfriend will celebrate the holiday weekend at home, together, and alone.

“I'm still excited to get to spend time outside, because it's supposed to be pretty,” she says. “But, it's definitely sad that we can't do what we planned to do.

If you plan on staying in a hotel, many hotel chains have teamed up with hospitals to develop cleaning and disinfecting protocols for their staff. Check your favorite hotel chain's website to find out what steps they're taking to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates.

Live map: Tracking coronavirus in Georgia

-----