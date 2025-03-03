Is Atlanta mayor's new Interim Inspector General appointment legal?

The Brief Former City Council President Felicia Moore told the Atlanta City Council on Monday afternoon that Mayor Andre Dickens does not have the authority to appoint the Interim Inspector General. A spokesman for Mayor Andre Dickens points to the city code that does give the mayor authority. Moore asked the Council to intervene and draft a resolution to the mayor and city attorney stating that the mayor cannot appoint the IG and to put guardrails on the executive branch.



Mayor Andre Dickens appointed Judge LaDawn Blackett as interim Inspector General on Friday.

Blackett has nearly 20 years of legal and government affairs experience and currently serves as a judge in South Fulton Municipal Court and DeKalb County State Court.

What we know:

Five of the six board members have resigned recently, leaving no board to select a new IG.

Mayor Andre Dickens stepped in to keep the Office of the Inspector General going and appointed Blackett.

The move is an effort to keep the city of Atlanta free from waste and corruption.

What we don't know:

What council members said on the matter during the executive session Monday afternoon has not been disclosed.

The backstory:

A spokesperson for the mayor pointed to city code Section 2-184 of the municipal code for the City of Atlanta, which allows the mayor to appoint department heads upon vacancy. City Attorney Patrice Perkins-Hooker said in a virtual news conference Friday that the mayor definitely had the authority to appoint department heads when a vacancy exists.

What they're saying:

At-Large City Councilman Michael Julian Bond fired back at Moore during the meeting stating, "This is a tragedy, as Mr. Robinson has pointed out, that a Harvard trained, extremely well-educated attorney disregarded the law in the state of Georgia. We are here today because they have trampled on the rights of, not just the employees of the City of Atlanta, they've traveled on the rights of private citizens who aren't employees of the City of Atlanta, Trump on the rights of individual who their investigations aligned and slander longtime public employees of the City of Atlanta who long since retired."

Several citizens have criticized the former IG for using overly aggressive tactics, spy surveillance pens and illegal subpoenas as she investigated city employees.

At least three lawsuits have been filed against the city because of Manigault's alleged tactics.

What's next:

Interim Inspector General Blackett started her new job on Monday. She has indicated she is not interested in the job permanently. The various agencies need to begin appointing their board members so that the process to search for a permanent IG can begin, following Shannon Manigault's resignation last month.

SEE ALSO: