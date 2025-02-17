Atlanta's Inspector General resigns from position as city considers oversight bill

article

Inspector General Shannon Manigault made the surprise announcement at a rally ahead of the Atlanta City Council meeting.

Manigault and the city have been at odds with the proposal that would add more oversight to her office, a move that she claimed is an attempt to limit the independent agency's authority.

Speaking at the rally, Manigault cited "abuse" that had extended to her family.

"However much the people of the city of Atlanta want us to be here, and want us to do our job, city management has made it crystal clear. For them, a real, functioning, effective Office of the Inspector General is not welcome in Atlanta," she said.

Atlanta's embattled Inspector General

The backstory:

The OIG was created in 2020 after an embarrassing federal probe into corruption at Atlanta's City Hall that led to several people serving federal time.

Inspector General Shannon Manigault and officials at City Hall have been at odds over her office's allegedly aggressive tactics and procedures while trying to hold city employees and leaders accountable.

In December, Manigault released a report alleging that officials showed favoritism during the bidding process for a 311 software system. She claimed that the vendor used its connections to Mayor Andre Dickens’ transition team to gain access to city officials.

The city wrote a letter responding to the report, calling it "erroneous" and criticizing the OIG’s investigative methods as "wholly unprofessional and inappropriate." After the city's response, the Office of the Inspector General released a five-page letter saying the city's response was "uncivil" and full of "ad hominem attacks and accusations of political bias" to try to cast doubt on its findings.

In January, Atlanta City Council member Howard Shook introduced legislation that would change who oversees the OIG and create a new mayoral board that would appoint an inspector general, which could leave Manigault searching for a new job.

In February, city officials claimed the OIG issued at least 50 subpoenas that violated Georgia law because they did not notify the individuals whose financial records were being subpoenaed. Georgia law requires government agencies and officials to provide prior written notice to individuals who are the subject of the subpoenas. City leaders claim that the lack of notification also exposed companies to liability by prohibiting them from notifying account holders.

The city filed a cease-and-desist letter with the OIG over the issue. A spokesperson for the Office of the Inspector General told FOX 5 that it first learned of the subpoena requirement days before the cease-and-desist and created measures to ensure it adheres to state law immediately.

What they're saying:

Manigault had claimed that the new policy push was an attempt to weaken her office.

"It takes the additional step of creating a mayoral board. So right now, the board of the inspector general and the language in the charter says the board is there to ensure the independence of the office. That model, which is a great one, and one that has been lauded by other cities," she told FOX 5 in January.

The inspector general also claimed the proposal does away with her office's ability to get immediate access to employee documents.

"The legislation that everyone is talking about, that's going to be voted on today, is going to destroy the office," she said at the rally. "I'm not going to mince words."

Manigault had taken a leave earlier in February, which she claims was on her own volition.

"I needed to take some time to step away and reflect and come to grips with everything that these people have been doing to me. And that's how I've come to the incredibly difficult decision to resign as inspector General of the City of Atlanta," she said.

The other side:

Mayor Andre Dickens has supported the legislation proposed by City Council member Howard Shook, saying that City Hall wants to "clarify the role, process and governance of the OIG while ensuring that the city remains ethical and transparent in its actions."

"Throughout this process, we have continually said that while there is no place for illegal or unethical behavior in the City of Atlanta, there also is no place for the OIG to conduct its business outside of the parameters set by law and policy," Dickens' Chief of Staff Odie Donald said. "No one is above the law. How the OIG conducts its duties is equally important as to why it exists in the first place."

After the news conference, FOX 5 received a email from the chairman of the board that oversees the inspector general's office.

The email reads in part, "This has gone too far. The most recent allegations show the IG has potentially turned into a rogue prosecutor with a serious axe to grind."

The chairman then moved to put Manigault on administrative leave pending further review.

What's next:

The City Council will meet at 1 p.m. for the second reading of the ordinance proposal.