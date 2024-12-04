Atlanta's Inspector General report accuses city of favoritism in bidding process

The Brief An OIG report alleges Atlanta city officials favored a certain vendor during the 311 software system bidding process, due to pre-bid communications and connections with the mayor's transition team. The report, critiqued by the mayor's office as "erroneous," claims that such favoritism violated city policies and gave an unfair competitive advantage. Mayor Andre Dickens has been involved in a controversy with the OIG, having made an unanticipated appearance at an OIG board meeting to address recent discussions about the situation. The OIG office, created after a federal investigation into City Hall corruption, has reportedly faced efforts to obstruct its work, leading to a task force reviewing its operations and suggesting limiting its powers. Proposed task force recommendations include restricting the OIG's authority and obligating the office to notify subjects of investigations early on, changes that would need a supermajority council vote, to be considered after the New Year.



A new report from Atlanta's Office of the Inspector General (OIG) alleges city officials showed favoritism during the bidding process for a 311 software system.

The 29-page report released Wednesday claims that policy violations gave one company an unfair advantage.

"We found that there were communications that had happened in advance of a request for proposal," Shannon Manigault, Atlanta's Inspector General, said.

Manigault claims that the vendor used its connections to Mayor Andre Dickens ’ transition team to gain access to city officials.

"We had a vendor who was citing its connection to the mayor's transition team in order to help gain access to city officials," Manigault said.

But the mayor's office swiftly dismissed the findings, calling the report "erroneous" and criticizing the OIG’s investigative methods as "wholly unprofessional and inappropriate."

In turn, Manigault stood by her team's work.

"I think that our report speaks for itself," she said. "We conducted an investigation. The emails, the records, the statements from interviewees all speak for themselves."

This controversy comes after Mayor Dickens made a surprise appearance at an OIG board meeting on Nov. 26.

"A lot of talk has been going on over the past several months, and I haven’t spoken. I haven’t been invited," Dickens said at the meeting.

The OIG was established in 2020 in the wake of a federal investigation into a pay-to-play scheme at City Hall.

Earlier this year, Manigault reported to the city council that there was a widespread effort to obstruct her office’s work.

The mayor then formed a task force to review the OIG’s operations and authority.

Council member Howard Shook said the task force raised several key questions.

"What is the IG's office allowed to do? What is the administration obligated to do?" Shook said. "Some stuff had to be cleaned up. And so that's why the task force was put together."

The task force has proposed several recommendations, including limiting the OIG’s power and requiring the office to notify individuals under investigation as soon as an inquiry begins.

Manigault expressed concerns over these proposals.

"I think taxpayers should be concerned about any threat to a body that's sole purpose is to weed out fraud, waste, abuse, and corruption," she said.

Shook said the changes the task force has recommended would require a supermajority in the council to allow them to amend the city's charter.

He said it is not likely they will consider the recommendations until after the New Year.