City attorney's controversial visit to inspector general's office sparks debate

The Brief City Attorney Patrice Perkins-Hooker visited the Inspector General's Office shortly after Shannon Manigault's resignation, with critics describing the visit as a raid involving a police escort. Perkins-Hooker requested guns during the visit, but was informed by Deputy Inspector General Shelby Williams that no weapons were present in the office. Former City Council President Felicia Moore viewed surveillance footage and described the visit as an "invasion" with espionage elements, noting that Perkins-Hooker was accompanied by a police officer.



The Atlanta city attorney visited the Inspector General's Office just days after Shannon Manigault resigned.

Critics say the city attorney came with a police escort and raided the office, while the mayor's office put out a press release saying there was no raid.

What we know:

City Attorney Patrice Perkins-Hooker admitted to the "visit" in an email to Deputy Inspector General Shelby Williams.

Perkins-Hooker requested guns, but Williams told the City Attorney that no one in the office had weapons. Former City Council President Felicia Moore says she has seen surveillance video from the visit.

She describes it as a raid or, rather, "an invasion of the OIG with a bit of espionage attached to it."

Moore said she had seen surveillance video from the visit and was told that Perkins-Hooker had a police officer with her.

Perkins-Hooker's email, undated, states that she wants all the spy pens collected and that she planned to destroy any evidence gathered on the "prohibited" recording devices.

What we don't know:

We do not know exactly how much equipment was taken. The city attorney collected the spy pens, but it is unclear what else.

What they're saying:

District 3 At-Large Councilman Michael Julian Bond says the city attorney was within her rights and is protecting the interests of the city.

"Part of the reason why the city attorney probably went in and made sure that they got the computers and equipment that they have is because we are subject to lawsuits based on the actions of the former IG," the councilman explained.

Former Council President Moore says the IG staff were caught off guard by the visit. "This was unexpected, and they are shaken by what happened."

They were accompanied by a police officer. The employees were concerned, wondering, "Why is an officer here, and why are you here?" she said.

The mayor’s office says, "Human resources learned that some OIG staff were actively removing work files from Ms. Manigault's office. Further, it was found that OIG employees had files in unsecured boxes, breaking the chain of custody. Those files were subsequently secured and locked in the former IG's safe in her office to ensure their integrity. The entry to Ms. Manigault's office was also locked."

The city says city attorney Hooker's approach was part of the standard operating procedure for departing employees.

What's next:

Councilman Bond says the five board members who resigned must be replaced, and the new board will be the first step to securing a new Inspector General, hopefully over the next three to six months.

SEE ALSO: