Judge LaDawn Blackett appointed as interim inspector general by Mayor Dickens

The Brief Mayor Andre Dickens appointed Judge LaDawn "LBJ" Blackett as interim inspector general following the previous inspector general's resignation. Blackett, with nearly two decades of legal experience, will begin her interim role on March 3, 2025, and does not intend to seek the permanent position. Mayor Dickens and Judge Blackett both emphasize the importance of ethics and transparency in city governance.



Just days after Shannon Manigault resigned, a new head of the Atlanta Inspector General's Office has been named.

The Atlanta mayor is authorized to appoint department heads to fill vacancies.

Who is Judge LaDawn "LBJ" Blackett?

What we know:

Mayor Andre Dickens has appointed Judge LaDawn "LBJ" Blackett as the interim inspector general for the Office of the Inspector General. This appointment comes after the resignation of the previous inspector general. Blackett, who has nearly two decades of legal and government affairs experience, currently serves as a judge in South Fulton Municipal Court and DeKalb County State Court. She will assume the interim role on March 3, 2025.

A former Georgia state representative, Blackett served House District 62 from 2013 to 2016, representing portions of Atlanta, College Park, East Point, South Fulton, and Douglas County. She was a charter member of the City of South Fulton when it was incorporated in 2018 and served as its city solicitor. Blackett began her legal career in the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office, where she became the first director of the Community Prosecution Unit. In 2010, she founded The LBJ Law Group, LLC, focusing on intellectual property and high-profile criminal defense cases. In addition to her legal career, Blackett has been involved in political consulting through her company, PolitaCoach, LLC, and has served as an election night guest analyst on local and national networks for the 2016, 2018, and 2020 elections.

Mayor Andre Dickens responds to appointment

What they're saying:

Mayor Dickens emphasized the importance of ethics in city governance, stating, "I am committed to ensuring we uphold the highest ethics in city government, which is why I made it a point to make the fourth pillar of my administration creating an ethical and effective government and continue to focus on providing the best service to our employees." He added, "I have championed the Office of the Inspector General and look forward to working with Judge Blackett and the office to strengthen how internal investigations are handled in the future."

Judge Blackett expressed her commitment to maintaining ethical standards, saying, "Keeping the City of Atlanta free from waste and corruption is crucial for preserving the best possible quality of life for its residents and businesses. I’m excited to support the City of Atlanta’s ethical government framework and bring my diverse experiences to ensure that we are collaborative, positive and transparent."

Local perspective:

Blackett has informed Mayor Dickens that she does not intend to seek the permanent position of inspector general. Her extensive background includes being a graduate of Tennessee State University and Tulane Law School, and she has been recognized for her contributions with several honors, including Atlanta Business Chronicle’s Top 40 Under 40 in 2018 and Atlanta’s Black 40 Under 40 in 2019. She was also named a Georgia Lawyer of Prestige and Nzinga Woman of Influence in 2019 and received the Innovator in Technology Award for her efforts in advancing justice through technology in South Fulton.

What's next:

As Blackett steps into her interim role, the focus will be on strengthening the processes for handling internal investigations within the city government. Her diverse experiences and commitment to transparency and collaboration are expected to play a significant role in this transition. The search for a permanent inspector general will continue, with Blackett's interim leadership setting the stage for future developments.

