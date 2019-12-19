Investigators: Up to 50 victims in Georgia nude photo ring

Police officials in Georgia’s northwestern corner say as many as 50 adults and minors may be victims of a group of people trading sexually explicit photos.

Dade County Sheriff Ray Cross and Trenton Police Chief Christy Smith told local news outlets on Thursday that they’re working with Dade County High School and others to identify victims.

Prosecutors believe crimes were committed, Smith said. No one has yet been arrested or charged.

Investigators are urging potential victims to come forward, saying they don’t seek to embarrass or attack anyone who may have been pushed to trade nude photos.

A task force of local, state and federal law enforcement agencies are investigating, Cross said.

The inquiry was announced last week.