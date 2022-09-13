Investigators release footage of possible Five Points shooting suspect

Investigators with Atlanta police have just released footage that shows a man who they believe is a suspect in a shooting that happened early morning Saturday morning at 91 Peachtree Street.

Police said it happened before 2 a.m. near a Walgreens near the intersection of Peachtree Street and Edgewood Avenue.

Investigators said a verbal altercation between two men led to one of them being shot twice. Authorities said the man was hit in the leg.

The first clip on a video released by police on Tuesday shows a man dressed in a white T-shirt, tan pants, and a wearing a book bag, walking past the "Phoenix Rising from the Ashes" statue in Woodruff Park heading towards the Five Points intersection. That same man is then seen in a second clip running northwest on Marietta Street just past Forsyth Street.

If you recognize this individual or have any information involving this case, investigators ask that you contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com. You do not have to leave your name or any personally identifying information.

Investigators say leaving a tip that ultimately leads to the suspect's arrest and indictment could make you eligible for the reward of up to $2,000