Man fighting for life after being shot near Five Points, police say

Police said a man is in critical condition after an overnight shooting near Five Points.

Police said it happened before 2 a.m. near a Walgreens at the intersection of Peachtree Street and Edgewood Avenue.

Police said a verbal altercation between two men led to one of them being shot twice. Authorities said the man was hit in the leg.

Police are looking for the man suspected of puling the trigger. They said he left on foot.

Anyone with information can call Atlanta Police Department detectives at 404-546-4236.