Investigators re-open 2014 Hall County homicide case

The Hall County Sheriff's Office is re-opening a 2014 homicide case, saying the victim's family deserves answers.

Holly Strickland, a 32-year-old mother of two, was found shot to death behind her home on the 5500 block of Raintree Trace on Feb. 8, 2014.

Strickland had been reported missing prior to authorities discovering her body. Investigators said she was last seen by family in her home at approximately 10 p.m. on Feb. 3, 2014.

Investigators will be investing additional resources, officials said, including combing through files, conducting follow-up interviews and seeking new DNA testing.

Officials said investigators had recently been in contact with Strickland's family.

Detectives are calling on anyone in the community with information regarding the homicide case or the events leading up to Strickland's death to contact investigators at 770-533-3232 or malford@hallcounty.org.

