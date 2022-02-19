Investigators accuse store owner of selling more than $80K in stolen sporting goods, tools

article

Deputies arrested a store owner accused of selling stolen sporting goods and hardware in Floyd County.

The Floyd County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested 42-year-old Earl Lamar Renfroe Jr. after investigators collected evidence at West Rome Trading Company for more than 20 hours during a search warrant.

Investigators found more than $87,000 in items allegedly stolen from The Home Depot, Walmart, Academy Sports, Lowe’s and Dunham’s Sport. Investigators found more than $23,000 in baseball bats in addition to tools, cameras, lawn equipment, GPS equipment, televisions, tooth brushes and maternity supplies.

The Floyd County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested 42-year-old Earl Lamar Renfroe Jr. after investigators collected evidence at West Rome Trading Company for more than 20 hours during a search warrant. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Renfroe is currently charged with theft by receiving stolen property and conspiracy to commit a theft. Investigators believe some stolen property came from burglaries and thefts. Floyd County Investigative Commander Jeff Jones said there is a "very high probability" that there is stolen property in the store that was traded from crimes in the area.

Deputies said Cartersville police first arrested a suspect outside Home Depot. Investigators linked stolen property to West Rome Trading Company.

Police think property could have been stolen from Marietta and Hiram as well as surrounding counties.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE