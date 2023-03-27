Intoxicated teen with spray paint on body left at Glynn County emergency room

Investigators in Glynn County want to know who dropped off an unconscious 19-year-old at the hospital covered in spray paint, and why.

The Glynn County Police Department says it stems from a party with other teens on St. Simon Island last week.

Police say the teen was dropped off at the Southeast Georgia Health Center sometime before 10:30 p.m. on March 21. Officers say the teen was highly intoxicated.

Hospital staff told officers three teens pulled up to the ER and told staff they had someone in the vehicle that needed urgent attention. Those youths registered their names, but left the hospital before police arrived.

Investigators say they were able to quickly identify the 19-year-old, who was being treated for a mixture of controlled substances and alcohol. Police say there were no overt signs of injuries, but he had spray paint on him.

Search warrants were served the next day on a home on St. Simons Island and at another location. Several items were taken into evidence.

Investigators have also spoken to several juveniles believed to be involved.

On Sunday, the young man was able to speak for the first time with detectives and gave a full statement. His family is also cooperating in the investigation.

While a video has surfaced showing the 19-year-old, the video is of a prior incident and does not pertain to the current case.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations, the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office, and the Glynn County District Attorney are assisting in the investigation.

No arrests have been made, and no suspects have been named publicly.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Glynn County Police Department or the Silent Witness program at 912-264-1333.