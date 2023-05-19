Multi-vehicle crash shuts down I-75 northbound in Cobb County

article

A crash involving multiple vehicles has shut down part of Interstate 75 in Cobb County.

Authorities say the crash happened before 1:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-75 near I-575.

Among the vehicles involved in the crash were a motorhome and what appears to be a Jeep.

Cobb County police shared photos of the crash site, which showed traffic stopped as police and state troopers responded to the scene.

Authorities have not said what caused the crash or the condition of anyone involved.

Drivers should expect major delays on I-75 and should try to use alternate routes to avoid the shutdown.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.