International Space Station crew host out-of-this-world pizza party

The crew aboard the International Space Station got to have a pizza party that was truly out of this world.

The crew received a shipment of supplies that included pizza kits complete with cheeses, crust, and sauce to make their own personal pizzas.

A French astronaut captured the fun as members floated around while trying to assemble their pies.

After they put their pizza together, they wrapped them in tin foil and heated them up.

The crew also recently celebrated a birthday with quesadillas, cookies, and cake with "chocolate candles."

