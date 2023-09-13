Insomnia Cookies to throw PJ Party for Atlanta college students
article
ATLANTA - Insomnia Cookies is throwing a pajama party to welcome Atlanta's college students back to campus.
The sweet shop says students who show up to a local store in their pjs on Sept. 19 after 9 p.m. will get a free classic cookie.
Besides the treat, a spokesperson for Insomnia Cookies says there will also be other giveaways, deals, and the unveiling of a new Cap'n Crunch Berries 'N Milk filled deluxe cookie.
Here are the four locations around Atlanta:
- Midtown - 930 Spring Street NW, Atlanta
- Edgewood - 619 Edgewood Avenue SE, Suite 103, Atlanta
- Poncey Highlands - 700 Cleburne Terrace, Unit 2F, Atlanta
- East Atlanta - 1271 Glenwood Avenue SE, Atlanta