Insomnia Cookies to throw PJ Party for Atlanta college students

article

Insomnia Cookies is throwing a pajama party to welcome Atlanta's college students back to campus.

The sweet shop says students who show up to a local store in their pjs on Sept. 19 after 9 p.m. will get a free classic cookie.

Besides the treat, a spokesperson for Insomnia Cookies says there will also be other giveaways, deals, and the unveiling of a new Cap'n Crunch Berries 'N Milk filled deluxe cookie.

Here are the four locations around Atlanta: