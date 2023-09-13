Expand / Collapse search

Insomnia Cookies to throw PJ Party for Atlanta college students

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
(Credit: Insomnia Cookies)

ATLANTA - Insomnia Cookies is throwing a pajama party to welcome Atlanta's college students back to campus.

The sweet shop says students who show up to a local store in their pjs on Sept. 19 after 9 p.m. will get a free classic cookie.

Besides the treat, a spokesperson for Insomnia Cookies says there will also be other giveaways, deals, and the unveiling of a new Cap'n Crunch Berries 'N Milk filled deluxe cookie.

Here are the four locations around Atlanta:

  • Midtown - 930 Spring Street NW, Atlanta
  • Edgewood - 619 Edgewood Avenue SE, Suite 103, Atlanta
  • Poncey Highlands - 700 Cleburne Terrace, Unit 2F, Atlanta
  • East Atlanta - 1271 Glenwood Avenue SE, Atlanta