Tanker tangles with 5 other vehicles along I-285, snarls eastbound traffic

Image 1 of 10 ▼ A crash involving a tanker shuts down most of eastbound I-285 near Mt. Vernon Highway on July 25, 2023. (FOX 5)

Four lanes of traffic were shut down after a tanker and several vehicles got into a crash along Interstate 285 along the north side. All lanes have since reopened.

Around 4:30 p.m., SKYFOX 5 spotted the tanker crashed through the side railing and ended up across several lanes of traffic along the inner loop, just after the Mt. Vernon Highway overpass.

One pickup truck involved, was turned on its side. At least three other vehicles were involved.

SKYFOX 5 counted a total of six vehicles involved in the crash.

It was not immediately clear if there were any injuries.

Two lanes of traffic were open as crews worked to pull the vehicles to the side of the road.

Air Products, which operates the tanker, sent FOX 5 a statement that reads in part:

"LIN is an inert gas, not flammable, non-hazardous, and when vented goes to the atmosphere. There is no venting at this time as the unit is self-contained and not leaking."

The driver of the truck was not injured, a spokesperson for the company said.

"LIN is used by many industries including the semi-conductor industry, for food freezing, in inerting processes for industries like steel mills, and also as a blanketing agent for chemical processes among other uses," the statement continues.

The company is working to safely removed the tanker from the side of the interstate.

FOX 5 is working to gather more information on the crash.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com. This story has been updated to correct information provided on what the tanker was hauling.