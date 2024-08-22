Inmates smuggle drugs into Georgia prison using drones

article

Twenty-three individuals have been indicted for their involvement in smuggling drugs and cellphones into Georgia state prisons using drones. According to federal prosecutors, inmates used contraband cellphones to coordinate drone deliveries with accomplices outside the prisons.

These drones were used to transport marijuana, methamphetamine, and additional contraband phones into prison yards. The smuggling operation reportedly took place over five years at Smith State Prison and Telfair State Prison.

During the investigation, authorities seized 10 drones and 21 firearms connected to the operation.

