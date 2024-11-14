Inmate mistaken released, is on the run: Ex-girlfriend fears for her life

The Brief Johntavious Wynn, accused of attempted murder by his ex-girlfriend, was improperly released from custody despite being sentenced to 10 years for aggravated assault. The ex-girlfriend, fearing for her life and the safety of her children, reported that Wynn had previously shot at her and now she feels threatened by his unexpected release. Wynn violated his probation, and it's confirmed that he contacted the ex-girlfriend after his release, adding to her alarm. The DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office acknowledged the error in Wynn's release and stated that there's an active warrant for his arrest, prioritizing the victim's safety. Authorities have not located Wynn post-release, causing widespread concern as the manhunt continues.



An inmate is on the run after he was improperly released from custody. Johntavious Wynn was behind bars, accused of aggravated assault. Wynn’s ex-girlfriend says he was locked up because he tried to kill her.

The woman, who didn't want to reveal her name, worries about how she will protect herself and her children from Wynn now that he’s out on the street?

"I’m not safe at home, I’m not safe at work, I’m not safe nowhere. And I have kids, they’re not safe at school," she said.

She tells FOX 5 she broke up with Wynn back in 2021. She says he came looking for her. "He shot at me in my car and in my apartment," she said. "I jump out the window, broke my ankle, hopped in the car, he tried to grab the door handle and he shot through the door."

Records from the Georgia Department of Corrections show Wynn is accused of several crimes, including aggravated assault on Nov. 10, 2021. He was sentenced to 10 years behind bars. This woman was relieved she’d never have to deal with Wynn again. "That’s what I thought."

The DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office confirms Wynn recently violated his probation. Wynn was supposed to remain locked up. Then, the woman says Wynn contacted her. "I got a phone call from Instagram, and it was him," she said.

State corrections records show Wynn was released on Nov. 9, even though he should have been behind bars. "He was out of custody," the woman said.

Neither corrections nor the DeKalb County Jail responded to FOX 5’s questions. The DA’s office sent a statement: "Johntavious Wynn was released from confinement on Nov. 9, despite an order revoking his probation due to the violation of special conditions of his sentence."

"How is this possible? Him just getting released and they can’t find him, I’m scared, beyond scared," the woman said.

Now she fears Wynn will come looking for revenge. "I can’t get in the shower, I can’t pick my daughter up, I can’t pick my twins up without thinking he’s outside, looking at me or watching or even just tracking me, period. I just want them to catch him, so I can be able to go home, and my kids can be okay," she said.

The DeKalb DA’s office says "the sheriff’s office has been provided a warrant for defendant Wynn’s arrest. Our priority is the safety of the victim in this case, as well as assisting law enforcement in their efforts to apprehend defendant Wynn."