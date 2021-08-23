Infant toy sold exclusively on Amazon recalled over drowning hazard

article

An infant toy sold exclusively on Amazon is being recalled because it poses a "drowning hazard to babies," according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

Frieyss infant bath seats "fail to meet the federal safety standard for infant bath seats, including requirements for stability and leg openings," according to the CPSC.

The agency cautioned that the products can tip over when they are being used and endanger the life of an infant.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled infant bath seats and contact Frieyss for instructions on returning the bath seats with free shipping to receive a full refund," the CPSC said in its recall notice.

The blue plastic bath seats were advertised for babies 6 to 12 months old on Amazon.com.

The recalled products were manufactured in China but exclusively sold online at Amazon.com from March 2021 through April 2021.

The company is also contacting "all known purchasers directly," according to CPSC.

Advertisement

Read more from FOX Business