11-month-old hospitalized after being struck by gunfire

An infant was struck by gunfire as her mother ducked to the ground cradling her child.

It was one of the weekend incidents of gunplay in Atlanta.

The mom thought both had escaped being injured until her child let out "a different kind of scream," according to the mom.

"And she clutched my shirt real tight," she said. "I looked down and her foot was bloody."

The incident happened on Alison Court. The mother and her 11-month-old had just left a relative's home.

As she was walking, the mom said, she heard a commotion and glanced to see some young people fighting. And gunfire followed.

The mom went quickly back to the house to grab a towel to try to stop the bleeding.

That infant was rushed to the hospital.

The girl will be fine. The bullet fractured her big left toe. She will be in a cast for three weeks, hoping for it to be removed before the girl's first birthday.

"It's got to stop," the mom said. "Children cannot even go outside. I mean it has got to stop."

