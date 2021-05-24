Indiana boy finds $5K under floor mat while cleaning family car

A 9-year-old boy in Indiana earned a little something extra for cleaning out the family car.

Little Landon Melvin found $5,000 under the floorboards of his dad's Chevy suburban.

The family bought the car last September.

Landon's dad traced the money to the car's previous owner in South Carolina.

They had placed the money there for vacation and forgot where they hid it.

The family gave Landon a thousand-dollar reward as a thank you.

