Indian Consulate's statement on Stonecrest clerk killed by man with hammer

The Consulate General of India in Atlanta is responding to a violent hammer attack which killed a gas station clerk in DeKalb County earlier this month.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. on Jan 16 at the Chevron gas station in the 3300 block of Snapfinger Road in Stonecrest.

Stonecrest store clerk killed by man with hammer

Julian Faulkner, 53, was found by officers holding a hammer and standing over the body of Vivek Saini after respond to the location for a report of an assault, according to the DeKalb County Police Department.

Faulkner was told to drop the hammer, and he placed it on a nearby table, according to the arrest report. He was immediately escorted outside to a patrol vehicle. During a search, two knives and another hammer were found on the suspect.

Another store clerk was found hiding in the back of the gas station's booth. The clerk was able to provide surveillance video to the police officers which showed the suspect repeatedly striking the victim with the hammer.

Indian Consulate releases statement on clerk’s murder

The Consulate General of India in Atlanta condemned the attack, adding that Saini had been attempting to help him.

A statement posted to X, formerly Twitter, reads:

"We are deeply anguished by the terrifying, brutal, & heinous incident that led to the death of (Indian) National/student Mr Vivek Saini & condemns attack in the strongest terms. It is understood that the US authorities have arrested the accused & are investigating the case.

"The Consulate got in touch with the family of Mr Saini immediately after the incident, provided all consular assistance in sending the mortal remains back to India, and remains in touch with the family."

Saini’s remains have since been returned to India.

Man accused of murdering clerk with hammer

Julian Faulkner was arrested and charged with malice murder.

He was booked into the DeKalb County Jail without bond.

Faulkner, who is listed as being homeless, was also booked for interference with government property.

The case is being bound over to the Superior Court of DeKalb County.

He is being represented by a public defender.