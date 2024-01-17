DeKalb County store clerk killed with hammer, suspect arrested

article

A man has been arrested for beating a DeKalb County store clerk to death with a hammer on Jan. 16, according to the DeKalb County Police Department.

DKCPD says they responded to the Chevron gas station in the 3300 block of Snapfinger Road in Stonecrest shortly before 12:30 a.m. in reference to an assault.

Upon arrival, they saw the suspect, identified as Julian Faulkner, holding a hammer while standing over the store clerk, who was lying on the floor inside the gas station.

Faulkner was told to drop the hammer and he placed it on a nearby table, according to the arrest report. He was immediately escorted outside to a patrol vehicle. During a search, two knives and another hammer were found on the suspect.

Another store clerk was found hiding in the back of the gas station's booth. The clerk was able to provide surveillance video to the police officers which showed the suspect repeatedly striking the victim with the hammer.

The victim, who has not been identified at this time, was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, the motive behind the attack is not known.

Faulkner was booked into the DeKalb County Jail.