Iconic Mary Mac's fully reopens after storm severely damages roof

Nearly a year after a storm caused part of its roof to collapse, the iconic Mary Mac’s Tea Room has fully reopened.

PREVIOUS: Mary Mac's Tea Room roof collapse forces temporary closure

What we know:

The historic restaurant, located on Ponce de Leon Avenue, suffered structural damage last March when a section of the roof gave way. After extensive repairs and a phased reopening, Mary Mac’s has now restored its full seating capacity by reopening two additional sections this week – its Skyline Room and Ms. Ellen's Room.

During the closure, the owners installed new carpets and applied fresh paint.

To celebrate, the restaurant is offering customers a sweet treat. Starting Monday, diners will receive free peach cobbler as a token of appreciation for their continued support.

The backstory:

Founded by Mary MacKenzie in 1945, Mary Mac’s Tea Room has grown from a single dining space to a 13,000-square-foot establishment with six dining rooms and a full-service bar.

Over the years, it has become a renowned destination for Southern cuisine, welcoming distinguished guests such as the Dalai Lama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, James Brown, Alan Jackson, the late Congressman John Lewis, and the late President Jimmy Carter.

Honored by the State of Georgia and the House of Representatives with a special resolution, Mary Mac’s has been officially recognized as "Atlanta’s Dining Room" for its role in preserving authentic Southern fare.