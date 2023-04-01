HVAC units on roof of Hall County middle school catch fire during storm

article

Hall County Fire Rescue responded to a call at West Hall Middle School on McEver Road after receiving reports of smoke showing from the roof at around 8:40 a.m. Saturday.

Crews arrived at the scene to find a small fire and smoke originating from two HVAC units on the roof of the school. Everyone was safely evacuated from the building while firefighters worked to extinguish the fire.

Fortunately, the fire was quickly put out, and more personnel entered the school to check for any extension of the fire. The incident caused minimal damage and there were no injuries reported at the scene. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office.